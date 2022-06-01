Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/01 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 7 3 .700
Connecticut 6 3 .667 ½
Atlanta 5 3 .625 1
Chicago 5 3 .625 1
Indiana 3 8 .273
New York 1 7 .125 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 9 1 .900
Seattle 5 3 .625 3
Dallas 5 4 .556
Los Angeles 5 6 .455
Minnesota 2 7 .222
Phoenix 2 7 .222

Tuesday's Games

Washington 87, Indiana 75

Chicago 73, Phoenix 70

Las Vegas 89, Connecticut 81

Los Angeles 93, Dallas 91

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.