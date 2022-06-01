WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Connecticut
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Atlanta
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Indiana
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|New York
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Seattle
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Dallas
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Los Angeles
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Minnesota
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
|Phoenix
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
___
Washington 87, Indiana 75
Chicago 73, Phoenix 70
Las Vegas 89, Connecticut 81
Los Angeles 93, Dallas 91
Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.