American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/01 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 34 15 .694 _
Toronto 28 20 .583
Tampa Bay 28 21 .571 6
Boston 23 27 .460 11½
Baltimore 21 30 .412 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 21 .588 _
Chicago 23 24 .489 5
Cleveland 21 24 .467 6
Detroit 19 30 .388 10
Kansas City 16 32 .333 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 32 18 .640 _
Los Angeles 27 23 .540 5
Texas 24 24 .500 7
Seattle 21 28 .429 10½
Oakland 20 32 .385 13

___

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Detroit 4, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Seattle 10, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Archer 0-2) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Texas (Hearn 3-3), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.