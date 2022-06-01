Albania declares day of mourning for ex-president

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania on Wednesday declared June 2 a day of mourning for the country’s former President Bujar Nishani who died as a result of an undisclosed, long-running illness.

The nation's flags will fly at half-mast during Nishani's funeral which will be held at the presidential office in the capital Tirana on Thursday.

Nishani died in Germany on Saturday. He was 55.

The former president, who served from 2012 to 2017, was often criticized for his center-right leanings by the then leftist coalition government.

At 45, he was the youngest president to be elected in post-communist Albania. Previously, Nishani had served as the country’s minister for the interior and justice.

Born in the port city of Durres, Nishani graduated from the military academy and later earned a law degree. He first lectured at the military academy and then served in senior posts in Albania’s Defense Ministry. He was elected in parliament in 2005.

Nishani is survived by his spouse, son and daughter.