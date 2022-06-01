Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 1, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;13;81%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and warm;38;30;Sunny and very warm;41;28;NNE;10;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;38;21;Very hot;41;22;W;14;15%;7%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, humid;24;18;Cloudy;25;18;W;14;67%;4%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;16;7;Partly sunny;19;10;NE;9;62%;3%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny, warm;24;13;NW;9;39%;1%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;36;22;Sunny and very warm;36;23;NW;12;16%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy;19;7;Mostly cloudy;23;8;NNE;15;33%;2%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rather cloudy, cool;14;10;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;9;SSE;13;75%;26%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;32;21;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;N;20;35%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy;19;14;An afternoon shower;16;13;WNW;24;80%;85%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;45;26;Mostly sunny and hot;46;27;NW;9;9%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower;30;24;A stray t-shower;31;24;SSW;12;72%;56%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;SW;15;73%;87%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A couple of t-storms;35;27;SSW;13;62%;84%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;24;18;Partly sunny;24;19;ENE;14;73%;4%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;33;19;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;S;15;24%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;28;18;Fog to sun;29;18;ENE;8;59%;82%;9

Berlin, Germany;A shower and t-storm;18;10;Sun and some clouds;19;8;WNW;16;53%;4%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;10;A little p.m. rain;17;10;SE;10;76%;78%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;28;15;Mostly cloudy;29;14;SE;7;41%;1%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;25;15;A shower and t-storm;24;14;NNE;12;63%;88%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;17;7;Fog, then sun;20;12;ENE;9;59%;4%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, fog early;29;17;A stray thunderstorm;30;18;N;10;63%;46%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;25;10;A shower and t-storm;26;14;NW;10;60%;89%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds and fog;12;1;Mostly sunny;12;3;ESE;9;74%;5%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;18;Morning showers;27;18;NNE;10;55%;100%;7

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;28;17;Sunshine;30;17;WSW;15;44%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Abundant sunshine;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;NNW;16;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;19;9;SSE;9;63%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in spots;31;18;Rain and drizzle;31;19;SSE;7;53%;76%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;39;28;A t-storm around;38;28;SSW;13;63%;55%;12

Chicago, United States;Clearing and cooler;21;15;Decreasing clouds;22;16;SW;11;47%;14%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower and t-storm;30;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;WSW;22;78%;100%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;16;8;A shower;15;10;W;19;73%;83%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;29;24;Abundant sunshine;29;24;N;17;70%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;33;21;A thunderstorm;28;21;NNE;13;63%;89%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouding up, breezy;31;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;22;SSE;22;60%;16%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;43;29;Hazy and hot;42;29;NW;14;23%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Showers around;15;6;Partly sunny, warmer;23;10;SSW;11;49%;21%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;A strong t-storm;32;28;S;21;74%;78%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SSE;10;74%;88%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;15;6;Partly sunny;16;9;ENE;11;70%;91%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;NNE;15;31%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and delightful;26;19;Partly sunny;25;18;W;19;64%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;Partly sunny;35;28;SSE;11;69%;44%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;20;7;Partial sunshine;20;7;ESE;14;50%;5%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;29;23;Couple of t-storms;27;22;E;15;85%;100%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;18;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;13;9;SSW;26;90%;98%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;33;26;A couple of t-storms;32;25;S;12;81%;88%;3

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;A morning t-storm;33;27;S;15;65%;91%;6

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;ENE;22;57%;30%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;37;26;Partly sunny;38;27;WSW;18;41%;28%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;36;24;Very warm;38;24;N;18;22%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with sunshine;26;16;Breezy in the p.m.;27;17;NE;19;67%;10%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;11;77%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;37;28;Breezy in the p.m.;34;29;N;24;38%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;N;7;39%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up;25;15;Breezy in the p.m.;25;15;NNE;17;17%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with hazy sun;35;28;Increasingly windy;38;28;W;26;46%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with some sun;27;19;A t-shower, humid;28;19;SSW;9;70%;85%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;42;30;Sunny;41;30;W;14;12%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm around;25;15;Mostly cloudy;27;15;WNW;7;66%;85%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Strong winds;31;27;Windy;31;27;E;34;62%;64%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;33;21;Turning sunny;33;21;ENE;9;60%;35%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;34;28;Breezy in the a.m.;34;29;S;21;72%;23%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;8;76%;73%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasingly windy;14;0;Mostly cloudy;15;1;ESE;16;41%;44%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;32;25;SSW;11;71%;53%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, breezy;19;15;Decreasing clouds;18;15;SSE;11;77%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;22;17;A shower and t-storm;22;16;SW;21;73%;91%;11

London, United Kingdom;A shower;17;8;Fog, then sun;20;11;ENE;12;56%;11%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Warmer;29;16;Mostly sunny;29;16;S;12;46%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;S;11;74%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;29;15;Mostly sunny;29;15;WSW;11;48%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Showers around;31;28;A shower in the a.m.;31;28;WNW;26;67%;96%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;ESE;5;81%;88%;4

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;WSW;12;67%;73%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;13;6;Rather cloudy;12;7;N;12;63%;19%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;NNE;13;40%;34%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A shower or two;30;25;S;12;69%;95%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;21;10;A shower and t-storm;20;8;W;13;64%;88%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;SSW;24;63%;57%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, cool;11;6;A shower in places;12;4;SSE;14;66%;46%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower and t-storm;18;14;Cloudy and warmer;22;14;ENE;2;60%;92%;4

Moscow, Russia;A couple of showers;23;15;Heavy p.m. t-storms;24;16;SE;13;75%;95%;4

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;33;29;Mostly cloudy;32;28;W;15;73%;29%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;15;A stray t-shower;23;13;E;13;62%;64%;9

New York, United States;A p.m. thundershower;22;17;A p.m. shower or two;26;17;ESE;10;73%;95%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Sunny and hot;34;18;W;13;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. rain;20;7;Cooler;13;4;NW;23;69%;64%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;W;9;42%;4%;11

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;14;10;Rain and drizzle;14;8;NW;10;74%;93%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower and t-storm;20;13;A morning shower;20;13;N;9;74%;94%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;ESE;12;73%;30%;6

Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;SSW;17;84%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower and t-storm;31;23;Downpours;30;22;E;11;84%;98%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Partly sunny;25;14;NE;14;47%;62%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;8;A shower in the a.m.;19;9;SE;12;72%;63%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;34;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;SW;15;69%;90%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;29;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;NE;16;75%;58%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;22;E;11;54%;48%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;NE;10;45%;3%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A morning shower;27;12;Sunny;30;15;NE;13;51%;2%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;18;11;Showers, mainly late;19;11;NNE;12;73%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Mostly cloudy;24;15;N;11;76%;11%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;A morning shower;29;23;S;13;76%;92%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Cloudy with a shower;11;8;SSW;15;68%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain;20;11;A shower and t-storm;17;10;SW;24;75%;96%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;27;20;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;SW;14;77%;63%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;41;27;Sunny and very warm;42;28;ESE;17;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunny and hot;33;17;NW;13;48%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;21;15;A couple of showers;20;13;SSE;18;70%;93%;6

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;13;Breezy in the p.m.;19;14;W;29;59%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;18;Rain and a t-storm;24;17;S;11;81%;99%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;30;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;19;69%;45%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;21;17;Mostly cloudy;22;17;SW;8;96%;55%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;16;NNE;17;12%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;An afternoon shower;11;3;Mainly cloudy;14;5;SSW;6;54%;58%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rather cloudy;30;24;A t-storm around;30;24;N;6;80%;76%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;23;13;A shower and t-storm;23;13;NE;14;65%;91%;11

Seattle, United States;An afternoon shower;23;13;Cloudy with a shower;22;13;S;9;70%;90%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and delightful;28;15;Turning sunny, nice;27;16;WSW;10;57%;1%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;21;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;ESE;17;57%;44%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;S;10;65%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;28;13;Fog to sun;28;14;ESE;11;54%;81%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;Turning cloudy;30;26;ESE;15;65%;30%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers;18;7;Cooler with rain;14;8;WSW;16;94%;93%;2

Sydney, Australia;Very windy, sunshine;16;9;Partly sunny;16;9;WNW;13;68%;4%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy and very warm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;14;77%;60%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;19;12;Periods of rain;13;10;SW;23;83%;99%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Brilliant sunshine;33;20;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;E;12;22%;2%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;31;18;Remaining very warm;33;18;ENE;13;35%;5%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;32;22;Sunshine;34;24;ENE;14;11%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;NNE;14;58%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Sunny and hot;34;19;E;10;47%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;28;20;Breezy in the p.m.;28;18;SSE;20;58%;28%;11

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;23;13;A shower in the p.m.;19;13;NW;12;66%;70%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun;33;24;Hazy sun;31;22;E;9;41%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot with hazy sun;35;21;Very hot;36;24;SSE;10;40%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with some sun;26;12;Winds subsiding;25;8;SE;21;33%;71%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;22;14;Cloudy;22;14;ESE;8;49%;99%;4

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy;24;14;A shower and t-storm;23;13;NNE;13;61%;89%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Showers;32;24;A t-storm in spots;35;25;W;9;63%;86%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;20;10;A shower and t-storm;16;7;WSW;17;72%;96%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;20;10;A shower and t-storm;19;8;NW;15;66%;88%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;17;14;A little p.m. rain;16;11;NNW;32;84%;89%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon showers;32;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;SW;11;76%;83%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very warm;32;16;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;NE;8;38%;3%;11

