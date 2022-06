Wednesday At Bluesun Tennis Center Makarska, Croatia Purse: $115,000 Surface: Red clay MAKARSKA, CROATIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Makarska Open 125 at Bluesun Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Magdalena Frech (4), Poland, 6-1, 6-0.

Elina Avanesyan, Russia, def. Carole Monnet, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.