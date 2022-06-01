Alexa
Taiwan, EU upgrade semiconductor talks to ministerial level

Trade and investment dialogue scheduled for June 2

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/01 20:06
European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. 

European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Discussions between Taiwan and the European Union about semiconductor supply chains will be upgraded to the ministerial level, reports said Wednesday (June 1).

Top EU trade official Valdis Dombrovskis told the European Parliament that a trade and investment dialogue with Taiwan scheduled for Thursday (June 2) will feature ministers instead of expert advisers, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

The upgrade was the result of the attention the EU paid to the importance of semiconductors and the security of supply chains amid the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, CNA reported.

Vice Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) welcomed the report, describing the raising of discussions to the ministerial level as “an important milestone” for the deepening of economic relations between the two sides. The EU has been a key trading ally, and Taiwan is a reliable partner, he said.
