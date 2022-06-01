Taiwan’s domestic flights will cost on average NT$100 more from June 30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s domestic flight ticket prices will be up 4.8%, or NT$100 (US$3.4) on average, amidst soaring jet fuel prices, starting from June 30, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) announced in a press release on Wednesday (June 1).

The CAA said that jet fuel prices for domestic flights have continued to go up since June 2020, and the soaring fuel prices have recently reached the threshold that requires a ticket price adjustment.

Therefore, all airlines operating domestic routes will be allowed to raise their ticket prices within the range set by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications from June 30, according to the release.

As a result, the average ticket price hike is around 4.8%, or NT$100 per ticket, for all domestic flight routes. However, residents of the outlying islands will not be impacted by the price hike because the government will continue to subsidize their flight expenses.

According to CNA, this is the second time domestic flight prices have increased in a month. The last increase occurred at the end of April of this year.