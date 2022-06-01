Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s domestic flights will cost on average NT$100 more from June 30

This is the second time domestic flight prices have increased in a month: CNA

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/01 19:26
(Civil Aeronautics Administration photo)

(Civil Aeronautics Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s domestic flight ticket prices will be up 4.8%, or NT$100 (US$3.4) on average, amidst soaring jet fuel prices, starting from June 30, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) announced in a press release on Wednesday (June 1).

The CAA said that jet fuel prices for domestic flights have continued to go up since June 2020, and the soaring fuel prices have recently reached the threshold that requires a ticket price adjustment.

Therefore, all airlines operating domestic routes will be allowed to raise their ticket prices within the range set by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications from June 30, according to the release.

As a result, the average ticket price hike is around 4.8%, or NT$100 per ticket, for all domestic flight routes. However, residents of the outlying islands will not be impacted by the price hike because the government will continue to subsidize their flight expenses.

According to CNA, this is the second time domestic flight prices have increased in a month. The last increase occurred at the end of April of this year.
domestic flight
CAA
flight price hike

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan announces fare hikes for international and domestic flights
Taiwan announces fare hikes for international and domestic flights
2022/04/01 13:58
Airlines only flew 1.02 million passengers to and from Taiwan in 2021
Airlines only flew 1.02 million passengers to and from Taiwan in 2021
2022/03/04 17:47
StarLux worst-hit Taiwan airline in 2021
StarLux worst-hit Taiwan airline in 2021
2021/11/27 17:42
Taiwan bans home quarantine for airline crews to stop delta variant
Taiwan bans home quarantine for airline crews to stop delta variant
2021/08/27 19:30
Taiwan’s China Airlines completes 1st round of COVID vaccination of pilots
Taiwan’s China Airlines completes 1st round of COVID vaccination of pilots
2021/06/29 14:53