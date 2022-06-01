New Taipei promotes tourism along Northeast Coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei’s Tourism and Travel Department is promoting tourism along the Northeast Coast, recommending visits to the Sandiaojiao Lighthouse and the fishing villages of Magang and Mao Ao in a news release on its travel website.

According to the recommended itinerary, tourists can either take the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle’s Golden Fulong Route (台灣好行黃金福隆線) at Ruifang Train Station or take Bus Nos. 1811 or 1812 at Taipei Main Station and get off at Magang (馬崗), a fishing village located at Taiwan's northeasternmost cape.

Tourists are recommended to first take the Sandiaojiao Trail, which has a nice view of the ocean, to the Sandiaojiao Lighthouse on the top of a hill overlooking the beautiful coast below.

Visitors are also recommended to try squid rice noodle soup, a well-known local specialty, at a restaurant in the fishing village of Magang, located below the lighthouse. The Magang intertidal zone also offers tourists a chance to search for various marine life. Vintage stone houses in the village are also worth visiting, according to the release.

After visiting Magang, take the Golden Fulong Route or Bus Nos. 1811 and 1812 to Mao Ao (卯澳), a fishing village between Magang and Fulong. The village is located between verdant hills and a bay. Tourists are encouraged to admire Mao Ao’s century-old stone houses, take a stroll, and enjoy the traditional fishing village ambiance before heading home.



(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photos)