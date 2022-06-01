Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel offers all-you-can-eat dining at restaurants in June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel has offered a limited-time all-you-can-eat event at three of its restaurants from June 1-30.

During the event, patrons dining at Pizza Pub, Momoyama, and Sukhothai, all of which usually offer a la carte dishes and set meals can opt for the all-you-can-eat special and order from a list with a selection of dishes.

At the Pizza Pub, parties of four or more people can choose from 20 dishes that range from salads, warm appetizers, pizzas, pasta, and risotto. The selection includes some of the restaurant’s classic and most popular flavors; patrons also get to enjoy a complimentary Italian lobster, seafood stew, and tiramisu.

The offer is priced at NT$999 (US$34) per person plus a service fee.

Momoyama, which features Japanese cuisine, offers two all-you-can-eat deals: hot pot or sukiyaki, and nigiri sushi. Each patron also gets to enjoy a complimentary dish of steamed lobster.

The hot pot/sukiyaki option is priced at NT$1,490 per person and the nigiri sushi option at NT$1,690; a service fee is also charged for both options. All members of a party must select the same option.

At the Thai restaurant Sukhothai, parties of four or more people can choose from 30 dishes that range from salads, fried food, seafood, stir-fries, curry, vegetables, and soup. Each patron gets to enjoy half a yellow curry lobster as well as a serving of bubur cha cha and coconut sago balls.

The Sukhothai offering is priced at NT$1,190 per person with a service fee.