Taipei Metro riders can now pick up fresh fruits at stations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro is making the life of commuters more convenient by providing pickup services for fresh, select fruits at some of its stations.

Joining hands with Jotangi Shopping, an e-commerce platform featuring Taiwan-made goods, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) has put in place fruit collection booths at several MRT stations for those who placed orders via the platform.

The launch of the service at MRT Zhongshan and Banqiao stations was a success with pitayas delivered straight from the source being sold out instantly. Passengers have lauded the convenience of the service and quality of the fruits, according to TRTC.

The service was rolled out in the spirit of supporting local farmers, building on the success of a campaign earlier this year to promote atemoya cultivators in Taitung. Coming up will be a sale of the Irwin mango, which will soon enter its harvest season, said the company.



Fruit pickup at Taipei Metro. (Taipei Metro photos)