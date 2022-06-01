500 Global and Taiwan Tech Arena Join Forces Again in 2022 to Fuel Early-Stage Startup Growth on a Global Scale

500 Global Accelerator Taiwan will support 20 local and international startups on their growth journey, further bolstering Taiwan’s startup ecosystem

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 1 June 2022 -500 Global, a leading U.S.-based venture capital firm and Taiwan Tech Arena, a deep tech startup ecosystem-building program, have renewed their partnership to bring back the highly anticipated(the "Program").The accelerator Program aims to help 20 promising tech startups scale both locally and globally.With the support of 500 Global's world-class mentors, the Program will coach early stage tech startups on how to assess, refine, and fast-track their growth plans in sectors such as web3, fintech, future of work, digital health, and consumer.Besides equipping startups with the tools and skills for rapid growth and capital attraction, the Program provides an opportunity to showcase and develop Taiwan's R&D and talent pool."We are extremely proud of the success achieved by members of our 2021 cohort, such as Crescendo Lab, GoSky AI, OnMyGrad, and Spaceship that have subsequently received funding or gained market traction since completing the program. This underscores its effectiveness, which is why we are very pleased to partner with TTA once again in 2022 and help it reinforce Taiwan's reputation as an up-and-coming startup hub," saidAnthony So, Co-founder & CEO of OnMyGrad, commented on his experience from last year's Program: "I am really fortunate to have 500 Global team members supporting us throughout the program as we are an overseas startup, not physically in Taipei. It's hard to imagine that a virtual program can be that well-organized and engaging. Most importantly, our team learnt so much about productization and scaling, which further earned us pre-seed investment from 500 Global.""The workshops and mentorship made a huge impact. Through this program, I had the opportunity to learn about many things I would have had to learn the hard way otherwise," said Camila Sáenz, Founder & CEO of TUTEEMI.The program's key dates are the following:: Launch of Application Period: Close of Application Period: Accelerator Program: Demo DayStartups selected to participate in the 500 Global Accelerator Taiwan, with TTA program will undergo eight weeks of intensive training, divided into three phases:: Foundations of Growth (value propositions, growth fundamentals, metrics, key performance indices (KPI).: Launch and Experimentation (best practices in growth strategy, sales and marketing, international scaling plans).: Fundraising and Presentation (building and delivering a good presentation plan).Founders will pitch to a curated audience of industry and ecosystem stakeholders at Demo Day.To apply to the Program, please submit your application here by 1 July 2022.

About 500 Global

500 Global is a venture capital firm with $2.7B in assets under management that invests early in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments and corporations on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 2,600 companies operating in 81 countries. Our portfolio includes 45 companies valued at over $1 billion and 130+ companies valued at over $100 million. Our 140+ plus team members are located in more than 20 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world's leading technology companies.



About TTA

Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) is a deep tech startup ecosystem building program bringing academic/R&D talents, startups, accelerators, corporate and investors under one roof.



Located in Taipei Arena with 3,000+ m2 co-working and event space specifically designed for tech innovation, Taiwan Tech Arena aims to cultivate deep technology entrepreneurship, foster commercialization of innovation and build a vibrant cross border deep tech startup ecosystem.



