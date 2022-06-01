Alexa
Taiwan’s EVA Air says ticket prices likely to increase due to rising fuel costs

EVA also plans to resume flights to Chicago and Houston in August

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/01 15:16
(EVA Air image)

(EVA Air image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Travelers looking to fly the friendly skies over the next few months are likely to face increased ticket prices due to higher fuel prices and operational costs, EVA Airways said on Tuesday (May 31).

Speaking at a shareholders’ meeting, EVA Air President Clay Sun (孫嘉明) said that while air travel should rebound as COVID restrictions are dialed back, airlines are having to deal with increased operational costs, according to CNA. Sun noted the main reason for likely increased ticket prices is aviation fuel, which is responsible for around 30% of airline costs, CNA said.

Sun said that fuel prices are currently around US$120 (NT$3,503) to US$150 a barrel. To offset the growing fuel costs, airlines are likely to pass the increase onto customers through raised ticket prices or a fuel surcharge, Sun said.

The airline is planning to resume flights on its Bangkok to London and Amsterdam to Vienna routes in July, Sun added. Meanwhile, in August, EVA Air is planning on resuming its flights to Houston and Chicago, while also increasing more flights to North America in general, according to Sun.

In November, the airline is also planning to open up new routes between Taiwan and Europe, including two weekly flights to Milan, Italy, and four to Munich, Germany.
