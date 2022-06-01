Hand Dryer Market 2022-2030 [CAGR 11.50%]Analysis Of Growing Technology Trends, Industry Research, Future Growth |Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd

Hand Dryer Market is valued at approximately USD 879.07 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The hand dryer is referred to as an electric device which is used to dry wet hands with the help of blowing air. It has a wide range of applications in hotels, public washrooms, malls, and others. As hand washing is an important part of hygiene, and so an effective method of drying the hands is necessary. It is an innovative technology that helps in saving the environment with the mission to replace paper towels with blowing air. The commendable application of hand dryers in hygiene mechanisms and the increasing burden of COVID-19 across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the hand dryers’ market over the forecast years.

Additionally, hand dryers are widely used in food industries while or before preparing food to remove bacteria/moisture, for purpose of hand contamination and environmental contamination, etc. Therefore, the rising food and beverage industry across the globe and the remarkable application of Hand dryers in it is driving the growth of the market over the forecast years.

For instance: As per Plant and Food Research, the global food and beverage industry is growing at around 5% a year and the global expenditure incurred on food products by consumers is expected to reach over USD 20 trillion by 2030. Thus, the rapid growth in Food and beverage industry is driving the growth of the market over the forecast years. Whereas, the presence of stringent government regulation regarding hygiene products and growing awareness among people regarding hand hygiene is expected to accelerate the growth of the market over the forecast years. However, the High cost of initial installation of these devices as compared to paper towels is one of the prominent aspects hindering the acceptance of hand dryers over the coming years.

The regional analysis of the global Hand Dryer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the advancement in technology along with growing demand for environmental-friendly devices facilitate paper and power saving is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region over the forecast years. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in food and beverage industries and commendable application of hand dryers in it for hygiene purposes would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hand Dryer market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

American Dryer, LLC

Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd

Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd

Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd

Excel Dryer

Palmer Fixture

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.

Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Jet Air Hand Dryer

Hot Air Hand Dryer

By End-User:

Hotels

Food Processing & Food Services

Office Building

Healthcare care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

