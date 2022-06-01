Automotive Connecting Rod Bearing Market [REVENUE SOURCE] By Applications, Vertical Type, And By Regions, 2022–2030

Automotive Connecting Rod Bearing provides rotating motion of the crankpin within the. Connecting rod, which transmits cycling loads is applied to the piston. Rod bearing is a plain bearing used to hold spinning shafts in the place where support is required to keep the rod straight over the course of its run. The weight of rod bear is less and can easily be used in cars so the demand for the automotive connection rod bearing market will increase in the forecasted period. For Instance: as per the International Journal of Engineering and Advanced Technology (IJEAT), in February 2020, the deformation, stress, strain, and factor of safety under the same loading condition were compared before and after a 60% target weight reduction.

Also, the increasing use of carbon fiber connecting rods in cars will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the automotive connecting rod bearing market in the forecasted period. On the other hand, the government’s emphasis on increasing the production of battery vehicles in future might impede the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the global Automotive Connecting Rod Bearing market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominates the market of automotive connecting rod bearing due to rise potential for spending more due to the inventive growth of the automotive industry.

And as the number of key market player is increasing in the region will further boost the market growth for the automotive rod bearing industry in North America. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to observe highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as effectiveness and the sales of vehicles in the advancing countries and rise in potential and high living standard is further anticipated to propel the market growth of automotive connecting rod bearing market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arrow Precision Ltd.

Albon Engineering & Manufacturing plc.

JD Norman Industries

CP Carrillo.

Wossner Pistons

Wiseco Piston Company Inc.

Pauter Machine Co.

POWER INDUSTRIES.

Mahle GmbH

Cummins Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sales Channels:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Material Type:

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

High-Carbon Steel

Babbitt

By Vehicle Type:

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Two Wheelers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Connecting Rod Bearing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

