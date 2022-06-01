Automotive Ventilated Seats Market [ADVANTAGES] 2022 2030 Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin |Lear Corp., Magna International

According to American Automotive Policy Council (AAPC) FCA US, Ford, and General Motors announced more than USD 17 billion in new capital investment in U.S. plants and equipment from 2020 through 2024. FCA US pledged USD 4.5 billion in new investment in 2019. Ford pledged USD 4.92 billion in new Investment. General Motors pledged USD 7.70 billion in new investment. Also, with the Increasing competition in the automotive market and rising R& D in Automotive Market, the adoption & demand for Automotive Ventilated Seats is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of ventilated seats and negative impact of covid 19 on end use industries impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Ventilated seats comes with inbuilt fans and heat pad attached in the seat itself. Ventilated seats are widely used as a luxury feature in many high-end cars and other vehicles. Growing automobile industry and rising advancement in technologies are key drivers for the growth of Automotive Ventilated Seats market. According to India Brand Equity Forum, in India domestic automobiles production increased at 2.36% CAGR between FY 2016-20 with 0.026 billion vehicles being manufactured in the country in FY 2020.

The key regions considered for the global Automotive Ventilated Seats study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing technological advancements in automotive sector and also in terms of overall sales. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing automotive production in countries such as India and China is the factor that would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Ventilated Seats across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adient Plc,

Continental AG,

ebm-papst Mulfingen GmbH & Co. KG,

Faurecia SA,

Gentherm Inc.,

Kongsberg Automotive ASA,

Lear Corp.,

Magna International Inc.,

Toyota Boshoku Corp.,

TS TECH Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Distribution Channel:

OEMs

aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Ventilated Seats in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

