Rear-view Mirror Market [RISING TODAY] , CAGR, Global Share Analysis by Regional Segment 2030 | Ficosa International SA, Continental ag

Rear-view Mirror Market to reach USD 11.65 billion by 2027. The global Rear-view Mirror Market is valued approximately at USD 8.85 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The rear-view mirror is a flat mirror present in automobiles and in other vehicles which are designed to allow the driver to see the rearward through the vehicle’s rear window. The global Rear-view Mirror market is being driven by awareness regarding vehicle and passenger safety, the trend of integration of additional features, as well a rise in demand for premium segment vehicles. Furthermore, the integration of infotainment and navigation features and the rise in the automotive industry will provide new opportunities for the global Rear-view Mirror industry.

For instance, according to International European Agency, in the year 2020, Consumer spending on the purchase of electric cars stood at USD 120 billion, which is increased about 50% as compared to the year 2019, this breaks down to a 41% increase in sales and 6% rise in average prices. As a result, an increase in the purchase of automotive vehicles will necessitate the use of more rear-view mirrors in the manufacturing of different automobile parts, which will serve as a catalyst for the Rear-view Mirror industry in the future. However, the high cost of replacement of smart rear-view mirrors may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Rear-view Mirror Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Increasing production of vehicles and increase in demand for luxury vehicles makes the Asia Pacific the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the presence of prominent luxury car manufacturers.

Major market players included in this report are:

Continental ag

Ficosa International SA

Gentex Corporation

Ishizaki Honten Company, Limited

Magna International Inc.

MITSUBA Corporation

Murakami Corporation

SL Corporation

Tokai rica, Co, Ltd.

Valeo

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Feature type:

Auto-dimming

Blind Spot Detection

Power Control

Automatic Folding

Heating Function

Others

By Mounting Location:

Door Mounted

Body Mounted

By Product type:

Smart Rear-view Mirror

Conventional Rear-view Mirror

By Type:

Exterior Mirror

Interior Mirror

By vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Rear-view Mirror Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

