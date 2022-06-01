Automotive Powertrain Market [WORLDWIDE 2022] Share, Global Industry Size, Trends, Emerging Technologies |Hyundai Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation

An automotive powertrain is an assembly of various components that pushes vehicle forward. The global Automotive Powertrain market is being driven by rapid growth in the trend of downsized engines and an increase in demand for automatic transmissions. Furthermore, the sales and penetration of cars will provide new opportunities for the global Automotive Powertrain industry.

For instance, according to the report of the International European Agency, around 3 million new electric cars were registered in the year 2020, which depicts an increase of around 41% as compared to the year 2019. As a result, increased sales of cars across the world will necessitate the use of more automotive powertrains in the manufacturing of different automobile parts, which will serve as a catalyst for the Automotive Powertrain industry in the future. However, stringent emission norms may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4310

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of the global automotive powertrain market. The rise in vehicle production and the increase in penetration of passenger cars in the various regions make the Asia Pacific the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, rising demand for usages of advanced powertrains that are lightweight and helps in increasing fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emission.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Borgwarner Inc.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

GKN PLC

Hyundai Motor Company

Jtekt Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4310

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars (PCS)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By Position/Drive Type:

Front-Wheel Drive (Fwd)

Rear-Wheel Drive (Rwd)

All-Wheel Drive (Awd)

By Type:

Front-Wheel Drive (Fwd)

Rear-Wheel Drive (Rwd)

All-Wheel Drive (Awd)

By Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Powertrain Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Request for Full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4310

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

The objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as a SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/