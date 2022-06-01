Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) resonator Market Business Scope, Top Leading Companies, Global Trends, Growth Analysis, Revenue And Forecast to 2030

A surface Acoustic Wave or SAW is an acoustic wave that travels along the surface of a material that manifests elasticity, having an amplitude that decays exponentially with the depth of the material. The process of converting energy requires input and output transducer. Penetration of Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) technology is a major driver for the forecasted period. Development in new technology such as nanotechnology and micro technology will offer mass production, and low power consumption. Low manufacturing costs over the forecasted period may boost the demand among the various application segment.

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) resonator Market to reach USD 1296.86 million by 2027. Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) resonator Market is valued at approximately USD 644.70 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Thus, there is high demand for surface acoustic wave-based sensors among industrial end-user. Competitive advantage gives the surface acoustic wave edge over the technologies and this may drive the demand for the same. However, there are technical issues related to size, energy consumption, and sensitivity and it impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the growth in the surface acoustic waves is immense as the automotive industry is developing new applications and hence, is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) resonator market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the technological advancements, low manufacturing cost, and wireless and passive nature of the products are the major driver of the growth. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as an increase in the use of applications such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, industrial sector, and consumer electronics. would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) resonator market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Vectron International

Qualtre, Inc.

SENSeOR

Sensor Technology Ltd.

NanoTemper Technologies GmbH

Althen GmbH

Transense Technologies

Pro-micron

Heinz Messwiderstande

Hawk Measurement System

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)

Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW)

By Devices:

Resonator

Delay line

By Vertical:

Military

Industrial

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Environment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) resonator Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

