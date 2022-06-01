Eubiotics Market 2022-2030 Sales, Revenue, Price, And Gross Margin |Novozymes, Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Eubiotics are projected to be the most important feed supplement, filling the left space the antibiotic restrictions. The ability to fill this gap is important to the success of eubiotics, as antibiotics, despite their environmental consequences, offered the critical capability to the meat-processing sector. Increasing demand from the livestock sectors and increasing demand for meat production are factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: according to FAO (Food and Agriculture Organizations of the United States, the global meat production went up to 336.4 million tonnes in 2018 from 332.4 million tonnes in 2017.

Eubiotics Market to reach USD 7.29 billion by 2027. The global Eubiotics Market is valued at approximately USD 4.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

However, increasing government regulations and high complexities in the regulatory assembly, and increasing diseases from livestock farming impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the increasing need for saving costs and various technological advancements in the eubiotics market is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of the global Eubiotics market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World for analysis and estimation, North America is a significant region in terms of market share, across the world owing to increasing technological innovations. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing demand for livestock farming would create lucrative growth prospects for the Eubiotics market across the European region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Novozymes

Novus International Inc.

Addcon

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lallemand Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Cargill Incorporated

BASF SE

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

By Animal type:

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Other Animal Types

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

