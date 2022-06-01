Snow Sports Apparel Market Size 2022, Share, Growth with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand, And Forecast To 2030

Snow Sports Apparel has been gaining huge popularity among sports players and tourists for protecting themselves from fatal accidents. The global Snow Sports Apparel market is being driven by a surge in the number of snow sports tournaments. For instance, in 2020, the first Khelo India Winter Games were held in Leh and Gulmarg. The other driving factor for the market is the growing demand for sports apparel worldwide. According to Statista, the revenue of the global sports apparel market is projected to reach USD 207.79 billion by 2025 from USD 180.96 billion in 2019.

Furthermore, increasing awareness for wearing required gear in sports, the growing fashion industry, and high coverage of e-commerce websites so that consumers from around the world can access products will provide new opportunities for the global Snow Sports Apparel industry. However, the high costs of these products may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are analyzed for the regional analysis of the global Snow Sports Apparel Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of key sports apparel manufacturers and suitable climatic conditions for snow sports to be held in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to growing sports events such as Asian Winter Games (AWG), ice hockey, rising income, and the growing apparel industry have stimulated product demand in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

VF Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

Kering

adidas Group

Amer Sports

Descente LTD.

Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd

Lafuma

Volcom, LLC.

Phenix

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Top Apparel

Bottom Apparel

Accessories

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Application:

Men

Women

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Snow Sports Apparel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

