Fiber to the Home Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report, By Application, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2030

Fiber to the Home market is valued approximately at USD 10.4 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 15.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Fiber to the Home (FTTH), also known as “Fibre to the Home” (FTH), is the construction and use of optical fiber from the central point directly to individual premises, such as homes, apartment complexes, and enterprises, and provides unlimited high-speed Internet connectivity. In FTTH networks, fiber is directly connected to individual homes or multi-story buildings. Fiber to the Home (FTTH) is an advanced networking system that operates on fiber-optic networks to allow quicker, more secure communication and high-speed Internet connectivity. Growing urbanization, combined with rising government support for the implementation of smart city programs followed by rising internet penetration, are some of the main factors projected to fuel the target demand growth over the forecast period.

Therefore, in a smart city, homes need to be linked to the internet-possibly through the FTTH network-thus the use of FTTH in a smart city is projected to fuel the development of the target market in the near future. For instance, as per government sources, there are 1,000 smart city pilot projects around the world and China is home to 500 smart city pilot projects, both big and small. The country also spent USD 46.52 billion on the production of pilot projects in 2017. Moreover, high costs for the installation of FTTH networks and the relatively higher costs for the average household, in developing countries, are among some of the major factors expected to hinder the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Fiber to the Home market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global Fiber to the Home market owing to the rising demand for Fiber to the Home in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global Fiber to the Home due to the rising construction industry in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

China Telecom

China Mobile Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group plc

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation

Softbank Group Corp.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Telefonica S.A.

America Movil

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Less than 50 Mbps

50 to 100 Mbps

100 Mbps to 1 Gbps

1 Gbps to 10 Gbps

By Application:

Internet TV

VoIP

VPN on Broadband

Virtual Private LAN Service

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fiber to the Home Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

