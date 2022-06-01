Ampoule Cream Market Global [PROFIT] Share Analysis by Regional Segment 2030

Ampoule cream is a serum and essence used for skin treatment and contained in a sealed vial, it contains a very high concentration of active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C which helps to the prevention of anti-aging, firming up, and brightening the skin. Growth in the cosmetics and personal care industry is fueling the demand for ampoule cream. According to Statista, the annual growth rate of the cosmetics market has increased from 4% in 2016 to 5.25% in 2019.

Also, a high concentration of active ingredients can revive skin texture in very less time and new product launches in the market are injecting growth in the ampoule cream market. In January 2021, Innisfree launched the Black Tea Youth Enhancing Ampoule collection, which according to the company can reset the 5 signs of skin fatigue which are sensitive skin, skin texture, overall skin condition, skin texture, and dryness. Furthermore, the growing use of ampoule cream by beauty professionals and rising preference for natural ingredients in cosmetics are expected to fuel demand in near future. However, the high cost of ampoule cream and the risk of serious health issues due to overdose may hamper the market during the forecast period.

North America is the dominating region in terms of revenue among the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World, owing to the rise in demand for cosmetics products in U.S. and Canada. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to rising demand for skin care products as a result of growing concern for skin problems in countries such as China, India, Japan, and others.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amway Corp.

Coreana Cosmetics Co. Ltd

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

Mizon Co. Ltd.

Sisley Cosmetics USA Inc.

Vprove Malaysia

Leegeehaam Cosmetics

Helena Rubinstein

Guerlain

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Moisturizing Cream

Firming Cream

Anti-aging Cream

Multifunctional Cream

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Ampoule Cream Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

