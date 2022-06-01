Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Photos show scooter caught in 35-ton freight truck in south Taiwan

77-year-old rider survives with minor injuries, cause of accident under investigation

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/01 14:45
A scooter is caught in a large truck during a collision in Chiayi County. (Facebook, Chen Cheng photo)

A scooter is caught in a large truck during a collision in Chiayi County. (Facebook, Chen Cheng photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After colliding with a heavy-duty freight truck on Wednesday (June 1), a 77-year-old woman survived with light injuries while her scooter got stuck in the vehicle.

Liberty Times reported that the accident occurred at 11:47 a.m. in Chiayi County, on County Highway 161 near Hongde Vocational High School. The front part of the scooter was caught by the truck near a wheel, and according to Facebook user Chen Cheng (陳誠), who shared photos of the accident with the group “Puzi Public Opinion Observation Station,” the rider’s thigh was stuck between the scooter and the truck’s oil tank.

The woman reportedly suffered an injury to her knee but was conscious and not in critical danger. She was rescued by the police and firefighters and taken to the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Chiayi County for treatment.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Photos show scooter caught in 35-ton freight truck in south Taiwan
(Facebook, Chen Cheng photo)
accident
Chiayi

RELATED ARTICLES

Ride a bike through ‘golden tunnel’ formed by cassia fistula flowers in southwestern Taiwan
Ride a bike through ‘golden tunnel’ formed by cassia fistula flowers in southwestern Taiwan
2022/05/30 18:33
Hiker survives night after she was left behind on central Taiwan mountain
Hiker survives night after she was left behind on central Taiwan mountain
2022/05/26 17:05
Central Taiwan scooter rider caught under car survives thanks to helmet
Central Taiwan scooter rider caught under car survives thanks to helmet
2022/05/18 17:03
Video shows man barely avoid landslide in central Taiwan
Video shows man barely avoid landslide in central Taiwan
2022/05/17 16:12
Motorcyclist dies after slamming into back of parked truck in eastern Taiwan
Motorcyclist dies after slamming into back of parked truck in eastern Taiwan
2022/05/16 19:13