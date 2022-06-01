Unlimint Partners Up with Alipay+ to Accelerate the Connection of Thousands of Global Online Merchants to Over 1 Billion Consumers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 June 2022 - Unlimint, the award-winning global fintech company, announced that it has partnered together with Alipay+ to further expand its global online payment portfolio. This partnership will further strengthen Unlimint's global offering and open up new opportunities for eCommerce and online businesses worldwide, enabling them better reach the over 1 billion users of digital payment tools brought by Alipay+.



Unlimint's new and existing merchants from industries like digital commerce, e-learning, gaming and SaaS, among others, will now gain access to a multitude of e-wallets and bank apps from across Asia, allowing them to enhance their customer services and streamline existing payment management operations. It will also allow them to expand their outreach and sell to millions of new customers in the APAC region.



Launched in 2020, Alipay+ is a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions operated by Ant Group. It supports a wide range of digital payments methods, including e-wallets and bank apps, such as GCash in the Philippines, Kakao Pay in South Korea, Klarna in Europe as well as Alipay in China.



With innovative technologies and solutions, Alipay+ brings an easy way to capture digital-first customers and makes it easier and more convenient for merchants to serve users of Asia's leading digital payment service providers. Especially, with the one-stop integration feature provided by Alipay+, payment services and merchants can access all existing and later-onboarded digital payment methods brought by the solution through a unified interface and standardized business rules, and without additional technical adaption.



According to research, by 2025 the volume of non-cash transactions in the APAC region is forecasted to surpass the one trillion mark. Between 2021 and 2025, the number of mobile wallets in use in Asia Pacific only is projected to more than double. A recent study by Deloitte states that the next three years will be the "golden period" for digital trade development for the APAC region, and that the Southeast Asian market ranks among top three of all sales markets in Asia Pacific countries.



"We are extremely pleased to partner with Alipay+ and add new payment capabilities to our unique solution. This is a major step on our journey of strengthening our APAC offering and powering up cross-border payments for millions of people in the region", noted Unlimint's Chief Customer Officer Irene Skrynova. "In the past years we have focused on building essential strategic partnerships with alternative payment methods worldwide, so that we could ensure, that we can successfully support our existing and new customers expansion needs around the globe, on top of providing international credit and debit card processing via our direct acquiring partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UnionPay, Diners Club and Discover. Alipay+ will allow us to open new doors of opportunity for merchants all over the globe and to prepare them for whatever the "payment world of tomorrow" brings their way", she added.



"Alipay+ solutions help merchants innovate, connecting them to global customers, through their favourite wallet or banking app, providing both payment and marketing services," said Piero Candela, head of Business Development in Europe at Ant Group. "We value our collaboration with Unlimint, an acquirer who has successfully integrated its payment platform with relevant European digital merchants, with a strong attention to the entire shopping experience. Alipay+ will help Unlimint further expand merchant access to multiple leading payment methods, by a single and simple integration through a unified payment and marketing solution."





About Unlimint

Founded in 2009, Unlimint provides fast-growing innovative businesses with a constantly evolving financial interface, made by innovators for innovators, and designed to make the financial world of tomorrow closer to businesses here and now. From London to Singapore and from San Francisco to São Paulo, we help local clients enter new markets, and global businesses to explore new industries and reach new milestones. Following the highest banking industry standards, we are dissolving the borders that have previously limited international expansion.



For more information, visit https://www.unlimint.com



About ANT GROUP AND ALIPAY+

Alipay+ provides global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions that enable merchants, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to better serve consumers around the world by collaborating with global partners.



Alipay+ is introduced by Ant Group, the owner and operator of Alipay, One of the world's leading digital platforms. Alipay serves hundreds of millions of users by connecting them with merchants and partner financial institutions that offer inclusive financial services and digital daily life services.





