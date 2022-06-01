Taiwan reports 88,247 local COVID cases, 122 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 88,247 local COVID cases on Wednesday (June 1).

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, also confirmed 46 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 2,121,231. The 122 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 2,377.

Local cases

The local cases include 42,365 males, 45,861 females, and 21 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 14,894, followed by 11,511 in Taichung City, 11,499 in Kaohsiung City, 9,568 in Taoyuan City, 7,634 in Tainan City, 7,480 in Taipei City, 4,852 in Changhua County, 3,177 in Pingtung County, 2,527 in Hsinchu County, 2,008 in Hsinchu City, 2,008 in Miaoli County, 1,852 in Yunlin County, 1,622 in Yilan County, 1,496 in Nantou County, 1,493 in Hualien County, 1,423 in Keelung City, 1,226 in Chiayi County, 902 in Taitung County, 677 in Chiayi City, 215 in Penghu County, 131 in Kinmen County, and 52 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 122 deaths announced on Wednesday include 67 men and 55 women ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 115 had a history of chronic disease, and 55 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 4-30 and dates of death from May 15-30.

Imported cases

The 46 imported cases include 25 males and 21 females ranging in age from under 10 to their 90s. They arrived between May 30-31, and their countries of origin are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 11,268,682 COVID tests, with 9,154,046 coming back negative. Of the 2,121,231 confirmed cases, 13,034 were imported, 2,108,143 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 2,377 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 2,362 deaths from local infections, 973 were in New Taipei City; 573 in Taipei City; 110 in Taichung City; 106 in Keelung City; 90 in Taoyuan City; 87 in Kaohsiung City; 66 in Tainan City; 61 in Changhua County; 53 Yilan County; 48 in Hualien County; 46 in Pingtung County; 33 in Yunlin County; 29 Taitung County; 22 in Hsinchu County; 16 each in Chiayi City and Nantou County; 14 in Chiayi County, 12 in Miaoli County; three each in Kinmen County and Hsinchu City; and one in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.