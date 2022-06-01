Alexa
Taiwan launches online passport applications for post-COVID travel

Average number of passport applications has declined from 1.7 million to 300,000 per year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/01 14:08
The BOCA launches its online passport application system Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the government expected to announce the loosening of COVID-19 international travel restrictions in June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) launched a new online passport application system Wednesday (June 1).

On a special website by the Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA), users can fill out an application form, upload a passport photo, and schedule an appointment to pick up the new passport, CNA reported.

Before the pandemic broke out in 2020, BOCA had to process an average of 1.7 million passport applications per year, but since then, the figure has plunged to 300,000 a year. However, with international travel starting to pick up again now that several countries have done away with COVID-related restrictions, BOCA expected the number of applications to return to the previous level.

In order to promote the new service, BOCA said it was also issuing prizes until June 15. The online application is designed to shorten wait times and cut back on the number of errors in the application process, the report said.
