Machete-like blade found wrapped to south Taiwan playground railing, child injured

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan police have launched an investigation after a watermelon knife was found attached to a jungle gym railing on Tuesday (May 31), injuring a five-year-old child.

Liberty Times reported that the child had been playing at the Dingmei Park in Annan District around dusk when he slightly cut his index finger on the blade. Another parent at the park also happened to notice the blade and warned the child and his parent.

The injured child’s parent was cited as saying that the watermelon knife was wrapped to the railing and smeared with what appeared to be red paint. They immediately reported the incident via the citizens’ hotline, and the police and park management staff arrived on the scene.

Police took photos of the scene and removed the blade to prevent more people from getting hurt. The forensics team was also deployed to collect evidence from blood found on the railing and playground mat, though CNA reported that the amount of blood at the scene does not match the child's minor injury.

The Tainan City Police Department Third Precinct said the local police station is reviewing the area’s surveillance footage to identify suspects and suspicious vehicles. It will also reinforce patrols in the area at night.

According to Liberty Times, residents in the area reported feeling “uneasy” about the incident and speculated about the culprit’s motives. Some said they would not let their children play in the park anymore, urging authorities to get to the bottom of the incident to prevent recurrences.