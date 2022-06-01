Orange Credit Announces Launch of Low Interest Loan

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 June 2022 - Orange Credit, a legal and licensed money lender in Singapore, has announced the launch of its latest loan, one that comes with a loan interest rate of as low as 1 per cent per month. This new initiative will be utilised across its personal loans, bridging loans, and payday loans.



The launch of the new 1 per cent loan by the Orange Credit is not inclusive of administrative fees, with terms and conditions applicable. Eligible applicants with more than S$30,000 in annual income, no outstanding loans with other licensed money lenders, as well as outstanding unsecured loans with banks that do not exceed three times the amount of their monthly income can apply for the loan.



This loan initiative came about as a result of Orange Credit advocating responsible borrowing and lending to the public in an effort to minimise individuals in Singapore going deep into debt. Thus, Orange Credit dedicates itself to going through disposable income with borrowers, in addition to assisting borrowers in terms of debt consolidation loans in Singapore. This comes from the fact that it strives to place a heavy emphasis on its clients' priorities in order to give the optimal solutions to their financial worries.



Orange Credit is a reliable, professional licensed money lender in Geylang, providing flexible, easy, and quick cash loans with hassle-free and fast loan approval in Singapore. Orange Credit has steadily expanded its customer base since its beginning by offering a variety of loans, such as debt consolidation and business loans in Singapore, to ease the financial concerns of persons in need and companies that intend to expand. With no hidden expenses, all documentation is upfront and straightforward. This allows Orange Credit to expedite the loan procedures, resulting in a fast approval of loans.



For more information on Orange Credit and its trusted range of money lending services, please visit https://orangecredit.com.sg/.



#OrangeCredit





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.