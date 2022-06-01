SOLARR Announces Yvette Yung, Rowena Wan, and Sherman Yan as Advisors

New Advisors Raise Project’s Profile with Brands, Art, Philanthropy, and Compliance

New Advisors Raise Project’s Profile with Brands, Art, Philanthropy, and Compliance

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 June 2022 - Asia's first decentralized NFT-Fi platform, SOLARR , announced today that prominent Hong Kong socialite, Yvette Yung, acclaimed philanthropist, Rowena Wan, and leading regulatory and compliance lawyer, Sherman Yan, have been appointed as advisors for the project.Ms. Yvette Yung is a prominent Hong Kong socialite and luxury and fashion entrepreneur. As the Non-Executive Director of APAX Group, a leading experiential marketing group in Asia, and Founder of PLS Consultancy, a luxury and lifestyle consultancy, Ms. Yung is famed for devising exclusive services and accessing the most sought-after events for the ultra-rich. She is also a distinguished philanthropist renowned for her work with non-profit organizations amfAR Hong Kong, Teach for China, Lumieres Hong Kong, Louvre Museum Gala Macau, Society of Academy for Performing Arts, and First Initiative Foundation.Ms. Yung comes from an impeccable family lineage steeped in a long tradition of philanthropy and is descended from one of China's wealthiest families. She is the third generation of the acclaimed Yung family, billed as the first "Red Capitalist" by the leadership in Beijing in the 1950s in recognition of the family's commercial empire clout and patriotism.Recently, Ms. Yung also served as the arts and culture advisor to the ImpactNFT Alliance Advisory Council where she advocates for quality education, igniting impact creation to fight climate change, and promoting peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development among The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals."Ms. Yung's global Rolodex is key to helping SOLARR bridge the East and West with the Metaverse and NFTs as SOLARR extends our NFT-as-a-Service (NFTaaS) offering to brands. We want to empower brands in creating new commercialisation models with NFT- and Metaverse-commerce," said Alex Lee, Founder and CEO of SOLARR.Ms. Rowena Wan is the Founder and Chairlady of Parkville Charity Fund Limited, a charitable organisation with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) achievement status, championing environmental protection, youth education, and care for the underprivileged in society. She is most noted for her philanthropic efforts and active involvement in solving social and welfare issues, and promoting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards. Professionally, she is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in banking and finance.Ms. Wan is also the Vice-Chairlady of Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society Kowloon, where she helps facilitate the development of medical and health, elderly care, education, and social welfare services of the charity. She is also a School Supervisor and director of a number of primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong.Recently, Ms. Wan sponsored middle school students on various environmental protection programmes, including expeditions to the North and South Poles, the Borneo Tropical Rainforest Resort, and the desert in Xinjiang, with the aim of equipping these youths with life-saving and collaboration skills, greater understanding of the natural environment, and increased awareness of natural resource preservation. The expeditions have encouraged and empowered these youths to promote environmentally responsible attitudes among the young generation."Ms. Wan who joins SOLARR as a Philanthropic Advisor, brings with her a wealth of experience across major charitable causes. Her active involvement in philanthropic efforts and extensive experience in ESG are highly strategic to SOLARR's mission to accelerate NFT mass-adoption with utility and accessibility as we explore new ways of giving back to society through NFT philanthropy," said Lee.Mr. Sherman Yan is the Managing Partner and Head of Litigation and Dispute Resolution of ONC Lawyers. He has extensive experience in handling complex commercial disputes, especially shareholders' disputes in listed companies including proxy fights, and regulatory issues under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. More recently, he has contributed to the academic work "Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap 571): Commentary & Annotations" by Sweet & Maxwell.Mr. Yan has frequently acted for listed companies, their shareholders or directors, and securities investors in dealing with inquiries and investigations by regulatory bodies such as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. He is a member of the Civil Litigation Committee of the Law Society of Hong Kong with extensive experience in handling and reviewing new laws and regulations relating to litigation. He also speaks regularly on regulatory and compliance matters for professional bodies.With the advent of NFTs and the rise of Web 3, Mr. Yan has been actively engaged at the forefront of these nascent technologies from the compliance perspective. He advises on a range of legal issues relating to securitization, compliance, intellectual property, licensing, and other related matters.Given Mr. Yan's comprehensive experience in regulatory compliance and his active and pioneering involvement in NFTs and digital assets, he is well-positioned to guide SOLARR to higher legal compliance grounds and ensure the integrity of the project.

About SOLARR

SOLARR is Asia's first decentralized NFT-Fi platform, empowering users to increase utility, unlock value, and liquify NFTs within a secure multi-chain ecosystem with integrated economic infrastructure, paving the way into the metaverse virtual economy.



For more information, visit:

● Website: www.solarr.xyz

● Telegram: https://t.me/solarrxyz

● Twitter: https://twitter.com/solarrxyz

● Discord: https://discord.gg/bx29yxDggd

● Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/solarrxyz



#SOLARR

