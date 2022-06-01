Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.

The unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other discs in the water and "a gator was involved," the Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday. No other details were immediately released.

Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre (62-hectare) John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

The park's website notes that patrons can “discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park.” The course is set along the lake, which has no-swimming signs posted along it.

Now, police are telling people to avoid the lake while the investigation continues.