Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Authorities: Trooper fatally shoots man during traffic stop

By Associated Press
2022/05/31 22:58
Authorities: Trooper fatally shoots man during traffic stop

SILER CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina trooper fatally shot a man who authorities said “presented a pistol” during a traffic stop initiated for a seat belt violation.

The trooper stopped a Ford pickup truck in Siler City late Monday afternoon, the State Highway Patrol said in a news release. During the stop, the release said, Mark Anthony Diaz, 21, “presented” a pistol and Trooper Rodney N. Cook fired his service weapon, striking Diaz. Diaz was taken from the scene and later pronounced dead, officials said. A passenger fled the scene, but returned during the investigation.

Cook, who has been with the patrol for 16 years, was not injured and has been placed on routine administrative duty during an internal investigation, the Highway Patrol said. The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a separate investigation.

Updated : 2022-06-01 00:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced