Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/31 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 2 0 12 8 3
OL Reign 2 1 3 9 5 4
ANGEL CITY FC 3 2 0 9 4 3
Houston 2 1 2 8 6 3
Louisville 2 2 2 8 6 6
Orlando 2 2 2 8 9 12
Chicago 2 1 1 7 9 7
Portland 1 1 3 6 6 5
Washington 1 1 3 6 5 5
Gotham FC 2 2 0 6 4 5
Kansas City 1 4 1 4 3 9
North Carolina 0 3 1 1 3 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 25

OL Reign 1, Kansas City 0

Friday, May 27

Washington 2, Orlando 2, tie

Saturday, May 28

Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie

Sunday, May 29

OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

North Carolina 1, Houston 1, tie

Gotham FC 1, Angel City FC 0

Monday, May 30

Kansas City 1, Louisville 0

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7

Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-31 23:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced