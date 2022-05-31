WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Washington
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Atlanta
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Chicago
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Indiana
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|New York
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Dallas
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Seattle
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Los Angeles
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Phoenix
|2
|6
|.250
|5½
|Minnesota
|2
|7
|.222
|6
___
No games scheduled.
Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.