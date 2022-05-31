American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|15
|.688
|_
|Tampa Bay
|28
|20
|.583
|5
|Toronto
|27
|20
|.574
|5½
|Boston
|23
|26
|.469
|10½
|Baltimore
|21
|29
|.420
|13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|20
|.592
|_
|Chicago
|23
|23
|.500
|4½
|Cleveland
|20
|24
|.455
|6½
|Detroit
|18
|29
|.383
|10
|Kansas City
|16
|31
|.340
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|31
|18
|.633
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|22
|.551
|4
|Texas
|23
|24
|.489
|7
|Seattle
|20
|28
|.417
|10½
|Oakland
|20
|31
|.392
|12
___
Detroit 7, Minnesota 5
Houston 5, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 10, Boston 0
Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 6-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 4-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-0), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Texas (Gray 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.