Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/31 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 33 15 .688 _
Tampa Bay 28 20 .583 5
Toronto 27 20 .574
Boston 23 26 .469 10½
Baltimore 21 29 .420 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 20 .592 _
Chicago 23 23 .500
Cleveland 20 24 .455
Detroit 18 29 .383 10
Kansas City 16 31 .340 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 31 18 .633 _
Los Angeles 27 22 .551 4
Texas 23 24 .489 7
Seattle 20 28 .417 10½
Oakland 20 31 .392 12

___

Monday's Games

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 10, Boston 0

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Keller 1-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Texas (Gray 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.