Expansion Charlotte FC fires coach Ramírez after 5-8-1 start

By Associated Press
2022/05/31 21:25
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC fired coach Miguel Angel Ramírez on Tuesday just 14 games into the regular season.

Ramírez was hired by owner David Tepper to lead the Major League Soccer expansion club and was dismissed after going 5-8-1 in league games. The team advanced to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup.

Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

No explanation was given for the firing.

“This is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time,” Tepper said in a news release. “I want to thank Miguel and his staff for their hard work during our first season and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Assistant coach Mikel Antía, head fitness coach Cristobal Fuentes Nieto and first team video analyst Luis Piedrahita also were fired. Goalkeeper coach Andy Quy will remain on staff.

“We appreciate the contributions of Miguel and his staff to our Club, and wish them well moving forward in their careers,” Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said. “We are excited about this opportunity for Christian. He is a very experienced coach who has made a tremendous impact on our squad this season.”

