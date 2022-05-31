EAS Systems Market Latest, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030 | Tyco Retail Solutions, All Tag Corporation

The global EAS systems market size was US$ 1.99 billion in 2021. The global EAS systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
EAS frameworks are installed in retail stores to ensure the safety of the products. These labels are constantly attached to products in various stores. They only get deactivated by assistants once the items have been properly purchased or checked out via the EAS system.
Factors Influencing the Market
A rising case of theft at retail stores and outlets is the prominent factor driving the growth of the global EAS systems market. In addition, a growing number of investments in the EAS systems will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
Integration of Radio-frequency identification (RFID) with EAS system will gain traction in the coming years. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the market.
The high installation cost associated with EAS systems may limit the growth of the electronic article surveillance (EAS) system industry. On the contrary, growing urbanization and the increasing number of shopping malls and retail stores will prompt the growth of the EAS systems market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global EAS systems market, owing to the stringent lockdown regulations in various emerging economies. Retail stores suffered significant losses due to strict government restrictions. Thus, it hampered market growth. In addition, people started adopting online ways to shop for regular needs. Thus, it was a significant challenge for the global EAS systems market.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the global EAS market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of retail stores in the region. Furthermore, rising theft and security concerns are forecast to contribute to the growth of the global EAS systems market during the study period.
Asia-Pacific EAS systems market is estimated to grow due to growing urbanization and rising population. In addition, the increasing number of retail stores and rising theft cases will contribute to the growth of the EAS systems market during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
- Tyco Retail Solutions
- Checkpoint Solutions
- All Tag Corporation
- Ketec
- Nedap
- Sentry Technology
- Wg Security Products
- Safegear
- Gunnebo Gateway
- Agon Systems
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global EAS system market segmentation focuses on Component, Technology, End-User, and Region.
EAS System Market, by Component:
- Tags
- Antennas & Detachers
EAS System Market, by Technology:
- Video Wall
- Acousto-Magnetic
- Electro Magnetic
- Radio Frequency
- Microwave
EAS System Market, by End User:
- Apparel and Fashion Accessories Stores
- Supermarkets and Mass Merchandise Stores
- Drug and Health Product Stores
- Others
EAS System Market, By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
?This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
?The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
?This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
