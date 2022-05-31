Alexa
French Open updates | Quarterfinals under way on Day 10

By Associated Press
2022/05/31 18:14
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the R...
Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates winning her fourth round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, at the French Op...
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. plays a shot against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in R...
Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning against Belgium's Elise Mertens in two sets, 6-4, 6-0, during their fourth round match at the French Open te...

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The French Open quarterfinals are set to build to a crescendo on Day 10 when Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic wrap up the action on Court Philippe Chatrier, a 59th career meeting between two players with a combined 41 Grand Slam singles titles.

The first of the quarterfinals at Roland Garros is underway with Martina Trevisan of Italy taking a nine-match winning streak into her match with U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada, who is into the last eight of a clay-court tournament for the first time.

There are three American women in the last eight but, with 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and 18-year-old Coco Gauff meeting in the second match on Court Philippe Chatrier, only two can possibly advance. Jessica Pegula is on the other side of the draw. Stephens reached the final in Paris in 2018; Gauff lost in the quarterfinals last year.

In the first of the men’s quarterfinals, 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev is taking on 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal, who has won 13 of his men's record 21 major singles titles at Roland Garros, has an overall win-loss record of 109-3 at the French Open. Two of those three losses in Paris came against Djokovic, who leads 30-28 in their overall head-to-heads.

Updated : 2022-05-31 19:56 GMT+08:00

