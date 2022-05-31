Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Closing time of Shifen Waterfall in New Taipei adjusted one hour later in summer

New Taipei's Tourism and Travel Department recommends tourists visit another beautiful waterfall—Wanggu Waterfall

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/31 16:35
Shifen Waterfall (New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)

Shifen Waterfall (New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The closing time of Shifen Waterfall Park (十分瀑布公園) in Pingxi District, New Taipei City, will be adjusted to 6 p.m. from June 1 to Sep. 30, an hour later than during the previous eight months, and last entry will be at 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to the closing time, according to a news release posted by New Taipei’s Tourism and Travel Department.

As the waterfall forms a horseshoe, it is nicknamed the "Niagara of Taiwan." Admission to the waterfall park is free.

Tourists can access the Shifen Waterfall by taking the gently sloping, wheelchair-accessible path in front of the Shifen Visitor Center or a more scenic route at the back of the visitor center. Visitors taking the back route will first cross the Siguangtan Suspension Bridge and then the Guanpu Suspension Bridge, from which they can see the Yanjingdong Waterfall below and sometimes catch sight of a Pingxi Railway Line train running alongside the bridge, the department said.

After visiting the Shifen Waterfall, the department recommends tourists take a train bound for Jingtong and get off at the Wanggu Station to visit another waterfall along the railway—the Wanggu Waterfall. It's easy to reach the waterfall from the station. Visitors should take the industrial road along the railroad, then walk up the wooden stairs to access a hillside trail that leads down the river valley to the waterfall.

The waterfall, which has recently become a photography hot spot, descends from the top of a cliff into an emerald green pool below, according to the department.

Closing time of Shifen Waterfall in New Taipei adjusted one hour later in summer
The Wanggu Waterfall (New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)
Shifen Waterfall
Pingxi
Wanggu Waterfall

RELATED ARTICLES

2022 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival to kick off Feb. 12
2022 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival to kick off Feb. 12
2022/01/25 19:11
Taiwan’s Shifen Waterfall now wheelchair-accessible
Taiwan’s Shifen Waterfall now wheelchair-accessible
2021/11/14 20:02
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
2021/07/04 20:48
Water sports enthusiasts protest at New Taipei’s Lingjiao Waterfall
Water sports enthusiasts protest at New Taipei’s Lingjiao Waterfall
2021/03/01 20:22
New Taipei’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival postponed
New Taipei’s Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival postponed
2021/01/19 21:03

Updated : 2022-05-31 16:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced