Closing time of Shifen Waterfall in New Taipei adjusted one hour later in summer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The closing time of Shifen Waterfall Park (十分瀑布公園) in Pingxi District, New Taipei City, will be adjusted to 6 p.m. from June 1 to Sep. 30, an hour later than during the previous eight months, and last entry will be at 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to the closing time, according to a news release posted by New Taipei’s Tourism and Travel Department.

As the waterfall forms a horseshoe, it is nicknamed the "Niagara of Taiwan." Admission to the waterfall park is free.

Tourists can access the Shifen Waterfall by taking the gently sloping, wheelchair-accessible path in front of the Shifen Visitor Center or a more scenic route at the back of the visitor center. Visitors taking the back route will first cross the Siguangtan Suspension Bridge and then the Guanpu Suspension Bridge, from which they can see the Yanjingdong Waterfall below and sometimes catch sight of a Pingxi Railway Line train running alongside the bridge, the department said.

After visiting the Shifen Waterfall, the department recommends tourists take a train bound for Jingtong and get off at the Wanggu Station to visit another waterfall along the railway—the Wanggu Waterfall. It's easy to reach the waterfall from the station. Visitors should take the industrial road along the railroad, then walk up the wooden stairs to access a hillside trail that leads down the river valley to the waterfall.

The waterfall, which has recently become a photography hot spot, descends from the top of a cliff into an emerald green pool below, according to the department.



The Wanggu Waterfall (New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)