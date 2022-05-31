Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s first hydrogen refueling station to be built in Tainan

Station will initially be offered to government and select customers for testing and validation

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/31 16:01
Linde hydrogen refueling station in Germany. (Linde photo)

Linde hydrogen refueling station in Germany. (Linde photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s first hydrogen refueling station will be built in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan.

Through a joint venture between industrial gases and engineering company Linde PLC and the Mitac-Synnex Group, Linde Lienhwa Industrial Gases (LLH) will begin construction on the station at their Tainan Tree Valley Park Industrial Zone site. LLH will build and operate the hydrogen filling station, which is slated to be ready for service in early 2023.

The proof of concept station will provide blue hydrogen for a full range of fuel cell vehicles that are expected to be introduced to Taiwan in the coming years. The station will initially be offered to the government and select customers to use for testing and validation.

LLH has been a major supplier of blue hydrogen for over 25 years, which is produced through steam-methane reforming. The process is able to capture more than 70% of the carbon dioxide created during the blue hydrogen production process through a carbon capture system, the company said.

In addition, the Mitac-Synnex Group in late February signed an MOU with commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicle supplier Hyzon Motors Inc. to jointly develop commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for the Taiwanese market. The first batch of hydrogen-powered trucks is slated to be ready in 2023.

With the support of relevant Taiwanese agencies, the partnership between Mitac-Synnex Group and Hyzon Motors will see the introduction of commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Taiwan, in addition to logistics, operations, and management along the hydrogen transportation industry supply chain.
Hydrogen fuel cell
Hydrogen fueling station
Linde PLC
Mitac-Synnex Group
Linde Lienhwa Industrial Gases

Updated : 2022-05-31 16:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced