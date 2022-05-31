Taiwan’s first hydrogen refueling station to be built in Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s first hydrogen refueling station will be built in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan.

Through a joint venture between industrial gases and engineering company Linde PLC and the Mitac-Synnex Group, Linde Lienhwa Industrial Gases (LLH) will begin construction on the station at their Tainan Tree Valley Park Industrial Zone site. LLH will build and operate the hydrogen filling station, which is slated to be ready for service in early 2023.

The proof of concept station will provide blue hydrogen for a full range of fuel cell vehicles that are expected to be introduced to Taiwan in the coming years. The station will initially be offered to the government and select customers to use for testing and validation.

LLH has been a major supplier of blue hydrogen for over 25 years, which is produced through steam-methane reforming. The process is able to capture more than 70% of the carbon dioxide created during the blue hydrogen production process through a carbon capture system, the company said.

In addition, the Mitac-Synnex Group in late February signed an MOU with commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicle supplier Hyzon Motors Inc. to jointly develop commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for the Taiwanese market. The first batch of hydrogen-powered trucks is slated to be ready in 2023.

With the support of relevant Taiwanese agencies, the partnership between Mitac-Synnex Group and Hyzon Motors will see the introduction of commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Taiwan, in addition to logistics, operations, and management along the hydrogen transportation industry supply chain.