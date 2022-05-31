Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Russia's Gazprom cuts supplies to Netherlands

By Deutsche Welle
2022/05/31 07:05
The stoppage of gas had been expected after the Netherlands' refusal to pay Gazprom in rubles

The stoppage of gas had been expected after the Netherlands' refusal to pay Gazprom in rubles

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Tuesday said it had fully cut off supplies to Dutch trader GasTerra after it had failed to make payments for gas delivered in April.

Gazprom said in a statement that the payments should be done in line with the gas-for-rubles scheme, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Gazprom has completely stopped gas supplies to GasTerra due to non-payment in rubles," the company said in a statement.

Gazprom said it had received no payments for Dutch gas supplies in April, despite notifying GasTerra that payments for April would have to be made in rubles.

GasTerra, which is partly owned by the Dutch state, on Monday said it expected to be cut off. The supplier said it "decided not to comply with Gazprom's unilateral payment requirements" because they would breach EU sanctions.

The halting of gas to the country means that two billion cubic meters of gas will not be supplied to it between now and October.

GasTerra said it had “anticipated this by purchasing gas elsewhere."

More to come...

rc/nm (Reuters, AFP)

Updated : 2022-05-31 16:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced