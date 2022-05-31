Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Think tanks from Taiwan, India ink MOU to promote top-level talks

Think tanks believe two countries need expanded engagement amid geopolitical uncertainty

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/31 15:04
Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation and Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation ink MOU. (Facebook, TAEF image)

Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation and Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation ink MOU. (Facebook, TAEF image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed Monday (May 30) between two think tanks from Taiwan and India that will push for closer ties between the two countries.

The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) and Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation (ORF) entered a partnership via videolink. The collaboration will seek to foster annual Taiwan-India dialogues attended by senior officials as well as the publication of policy papers.

The complexities of geopolitics necessitate further engagement between the two countries and a better understanding of risks and opportunities each country faces, reckoned Samir Saran, president of ORF. India is an important partner of Taiwan and robust bilateral cooperation is in line with the New Southbound Policy driven by the Tsai administration, according to Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌), chairman of TAEF.

Established in 2018, TAEF is the first private think tank in Taiwan dedicated to promoting exchanges with South Asia, Southeast Asia, New Zealand, and Australia. ORF is the largest independent policy think tank in India dedicated to advancing policies for a sustainable India with a wide range of research activities from the economy to climate change.
Taiwan
India
MOU
Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation
Observer Research Foundation
think tank

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan defense ministry announces personnel shuffle for inspector general
Taiwan defense ministry announces personnel shuffle for inspector general
2022/05/30 18:14
Taiwan emphasizes friendly relations, shared values with Israel
Taiwan emphasizes friendly relations, shared values with Israel
2022/05/30 15:05
Taiwan reports 60,042 local COVID cases, 109 deaths
Taiwan reports 60,042 local COVID cases, 109 deaths
2022/05/30 14:14
Missile launch canceled due to broken target drone launching mechanism: Taiwan Air Force
Missile launch canceled due to broken target drone launching mechanism: Taiwan Air Force
2022/05/30 12:43
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
2022/05/30 10:56

Updated : 2022-05-31 15:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced