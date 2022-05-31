Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 80,656 local COVID cases, surpasses 2 million infections

14,372 COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 10,586 in Taichung, and 10,380 in Kaohsiung

  473
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/31 14:11
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 80,656 local COVID cases on Tuesday (May 31), a 34% increase from the previous day.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 49 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 2,032,983. The 90 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 2,255.

Local cases

The local cases include 38,638 males, 42,001 females, and 17 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 90 deaths announced on Tuesday include 60 men and 30 women ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 86 had a history of chronic disease, and 44 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 2-28 and dates of death from May 11-29.

Imported cases

The 49 imported cases include 27 males and 22 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. They arrived between May 29-30, and their countries of origin are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 11,161,945 COVID tests, with 9,132,564 coming back negative. Of the 2,032,983 confirmed cases, 12,988 were imported, 2,019,941 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 2,255 individuals have succumbed to the disease.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
Omicron cases
Omicron infections
Taiwan Covid case count

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 60,042 local COVID cases, 109 deaths
Taiwan reports 60,042 local COVID cases, 109 deaths
2022/05/30 14:14
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
Taiwan reports record-high 94,808 local COVID cases, 126 deaths
2022/05/27 14:15
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
Taiwan reports 81,852 local COVID cases, record 104 deaths
2022/05/26 14:14
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
Life in Taiwan may not return to normal until after September: CECC
2022/05/26 12:52
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
Taiwan reports 89,352 local COVID cases, record 76 deaths
2022/05/25 14:13

Updated : 2022-05-31 14:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Four McDonald's restaurants in Taiwan close on Sunday
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced