Taiwan reports 80,656 local COVID cases, surpasses 2 million infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 80,656 local COVID cases on Tuesday (May 31), a 34% increase from the previous day.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 49 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 2,032,983. The 90 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 2,255.

Local cases

The local cases include 38,638 males, 42,001 females, and 17 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 90 deaths announced on Tuesday include 60 men and 30 women ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 86 had a history of chronic disease, and 44 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 2-28 and dates of death from May 11-29.

Imported cases

The 49 imported cases include 27 males and 22 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. They arrived between May 29-30, and their countries of origin are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 11,161,945 COVID tests, with 9,132,564 coming back negative. Of the 2,032,983 confirmed cases, 12,988 were imported, 2,019,941 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 2,255 individuals have succumbed to the disease.