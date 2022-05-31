Alexa
Photographer captures Penghu fireworks from Taiwan's Alishan

Huang Yuan-ming shares images of fireworks shot across Taiwan Strait

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/31 14:26
A firework display over Penghu shot on Alishan. (Huang Yuan-ming photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s skies cleared over the weekend, photographer Huang Yuan-ming (黃源明) shared photos of fireworks showcased at the Penghu International Fireworks Festival he captured from Alishan on Monday (May 30).

In a Facebook post, Huang wrote that though the festival opened on April 25, the visibility on Alishan had been so low that it had been difficult to see city lights at night. The unstable weather conditions had caused Alishan residents’ interest in viewing the Penghu fireworks to drop, but when temperatures rose over the weekend, Huang observed the atmosphere’s clarity and, after over a month of waiting, seized the chance the clear night sky offered to take photos.

Huang wrote that after reviewing the weather report for Monday evening, he opted for a spot positioned below 1,000 meters in altitude as clouds would not disperse until later. After scouting for locations, he found a place along Ruishui Road, which was still over 100 kilometers away from the fireworks’ location in Penghu.

He suggested that those interested try out the experience before the Penghu International Fireworks Festival closes on June 30. “Even though you don’t feel the sense of being present on the scene, seeing a firework show playing above the sea from Alishan, which is over 100km away from Penghu, makes this another wonder of Alishan.”

In another post, Huang shared tips for photographing fireworks above Penghu, which detailed his own experience shooting the event for over a decade.

The lower mountains in Chiayi, such as the Bantianyan, Eryanping Mountain, Taiping, and Zhuqi Shuidao areas are “front-row” locations to view the fireworks. The higher one goes up on Alishan, the more fireworks appear like glittering dots, per Huang, and require longer lenses to photograph.

Huang Yuan-ming taught at Alishan’s Shang-Lin Primary School for 30 years before retiring in 2017. He runs a Facebook page entitled “Strolling atop Alishan on the clouds,” documenting his work as a tour guide, educator, and photographer through his lens.

(Huang Yuan-ming photo)

(Huang Yuan-ming photo)
Updated : 2022-05-31 14:47 GMT+08:00

