New Fujitsu Notebook LIFEBOOK Models Designed for the Hybrid Workplace

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 May 2022 - Fujitsu has introduced a brand-new notebook portfolio for today's post-pandemic hybrid work lifestyles. The updated range is spearheaded by a new, lightweight LIFEBOOK U7 Series featuring ultra-light magnesium casing.





Secure Mobile Office Companion



Available in wide range of sizes1, Fujitsu newly introduces the LIFEBOOK U7312 with its new slim and stylish ultra-mobile chassis, based on the 12th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor, is made for business professionals. With its 13.3-inch screen, light weight of 1.05 kg, Intel® Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, it provides excellent mobility and portability. Ergonomic viewing is guaranteed along with outstanding security.



Convenience and connectivity



For convenience in hot-desking environments, the latest LIFEBOOK models use the same port replicator for both U7 and E5 Series to provide instant connections to peripherals. There are connectivity options for every environment onboard, from Wi-Fi 6E and 5G WWAN networks2.



Enterprise security features as standard



Biometric access options include Infrared Camera for face recognition, and fingerprint recognition or Fujitsu's PalmSecure™ palm vein biometric security. The notebooks also offer a privacy camera shutter. An ePrivacy filter to shield content from prying eyes is also available for selected models3.



Powerful and modern business device



The latest generation LIFEBOOK E5 models are more svelte than the popular predecessor models – with a smaller footprint and a new slimmed-down profile – just 19.9mm for the 14" version and 20.1mm for the 15", in comparison to the previous generation's 23.9mm. While the weight of the LIFEBOOK E5 models has decreased by up to 25 percent the battery capacity has increased, enabling worry-free all-day runtime.



Rüdiger Landto, Senior Director Global CCD Business at Fujitsu, comments: "The whole range of LIFEBOOK models standardizes the inclusion of enterprise-class security features to make logging in easy while keeping data secure. What's more, they are available at a very competitive price."



In addition to the new LIFEBOOK U7 and E5 Series, Fujitsu is introducing the premium LIFEBOOK U9312, and its tablet counterpart, the LIFEBOOK U9312X4, to continually deliver uncompromised user experiences.



Pricing and availability



The LIFEBOOK E5, U7, and U9 series are available in selected countries in Asia5, please contact Fujitsu for more details.



Notes to editors

1 Three new advanced line models are available: LIFEBOOK U7312(13.3"), U7412(14"), and U7512 (15.6").

2 Dedicate to specific product and countries only.

3 The ePrivacy shield filter is available on LIFEBOOK U7312 and U7412 models.

4 LIFEBOOK U9312X will be available in specific regions and countries only.

5 Product availability may vary depending on country. On-shelf dates may vary by geography.



Learn More: www.fujitsu.com/lifebook-ap

Fujitsu pictures: https://bit.ly/3stGkZy





About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com/



About Fujitsu Business Technologies

Fujitsu Business Technologies Asia Pacific is the Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters for business technologies of Fujitsu Limited, Japan, responsible for wide range of client computing devices and business solutions for corporate users in Asia Market. Fujitsu Business Technologies Asia Pacific Limited pledges "Built-in Confidence" for every product under its brand name to reassure users of product and service excellence. From high performance components to stringent quality control and professional after-sales service, Fujitsu stands for reliability and satisfaction.



All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.



#Fujitsu #FujitsuBusinessTechnologies

