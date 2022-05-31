Alexa
Plate ump Tumpane hit in mask by foul ball, exits game

By Associated Press
2022/05/31 10:31
BOSTON (AP) — Plate umpire John Tumpane left Monday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning after getting hit by a foul ball.

Tumpane didn’t have a chance to move when Ryan Mountcastle fouled off a 96 mph fastball by Ryan Brasier and the ball deflected slightly, hitting Tumpane square in the protective face mask and knocking it off.

Tumpane remained on his feet as a member of Boston’s athletic training staff came out of the dugout and spoke with him behind home plate. After a few minutes, Tumpane headed into the Red Sox dugout and went up the tunnel for further evaluation.

The game resumed about 10 minutes later with Adrian Johnson, who had been umpiring at first base, behind the plate.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-31 12:20 GMT+08:00

