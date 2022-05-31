Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia enjoys 'maximum combat power' in Donbas — live updates

EU proposes €9 billion in financial aid to Kyiv

Zelenskyy says Russia is increasing the pressure in Donbas

This article was last updated at 02:45 UTC/GMT

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia enjoys 'maximum combat power' in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces now enjoy "maximum combat power" in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Zelenskyy said that Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Kurakhove and Slovyansk were key Russian targets in the region.

He added that there had also been shelling in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and in the northeastern Sumy region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's general staff warned of fresh Russian offensives in the region. The general staff's daily situation report said that a Russian attack on the eastern city of Slovyansk was being readied.

European Council to commit €9 billion in aid to Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel has announced the EU is ready to give Ukraine €9 billion ($9.7 billion).

He added that the European Council will help Kyiv with its "immediate liquidity needs" alongside the G7 countries.

Michel tweeted that this constituted "strong and concrete support to Ukraine's reconstruction."

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Sunday

Russian forces launched an assault on the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk after trying unsuccessfully to surround it, Ukrainian officials said.

Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia announced it had scrapped plans to hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

EU Council president Charles Michel said that the bloc had agreed to removing Sberbank from the SWIFT international payment system. It also agreed on a partial embargo on Russian oil equivalent to more than two thirds of all imports.

Partially state-owned Dutch gas company GasTerra said it would no longer be receiving gas from Russian state energy company Gazprom.

US President Joe Biden said that Washington will not send Ukraine rocket systems capable of hitting targets in Russian territory.

Russia started importing grain from the occupied Kherson region of Ukraine.

The German government agreed to new simplified rules to allow Russians into the country who are considered particularly endangered in their own country.

At least two people were injured in a bomb attack in the Russian-held city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine.

