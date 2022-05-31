Mentoring the next generation of STEM leaders to solve inclusive mobility challenges

- Students proposed creative mobility solutions for older populations

- Otis volunteer mentors inspired the next generation of innovators across 14 countries and territories

TAIPEI, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from YongChun Senior High School thought of their relatives in southern Taiwan who face physical challenges caused by ageing and obtaining drinking water from local water station as they developed a plan for a smart water delivery trolley.

This empathy-based design was part of the second annual Made to Move Communities™ challenge, sponsored by Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

Students from 20 schools across 14 countries and territories participated in the program, which, this year, focused on eliminating barriers to mobility for the rapidly growing 60+ population. They were supported by Otis volunteer mentors to develop innovative science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) solutions to real-world mobility challenges seen in their communities.

At YongChun Senior High School 14 students from grades 10 and 11 participated in the challenge.

"We are grateful for all the support we have received from the Otis volunteer team in the past months. They spent a lot of time to guide students. For example, with brainstorming, presentation preparation and rehearsal and the final presentation in English. This is a great opportunity for our students to show their talents in such an international contest," said Ms. Chang Yun Fen, Principal of YongChun Senior High School.

"We greatly appreciate that Otis offered our students opportunities to engage with real-world challenges and to demonstrate problem solving with design-thinking process. We are more than impressed to see our students show how they give the greater empathy and practical support to their teammates during the program," said Ching-Liang Tseng, Director of 3A Technology Promotion Center of Department of Education under Taipei City Government.

"Otis has always been committed to investing in our communities, and we're thrilled to bring the global CSR program Made to Move Communities to the students of Yongchun Senior High School. This signature corporate social responsibility program helps us prepare the future workforce in the era of Industry 4.0, and help them to gain familiarity in STEM topics," said Ian Lau, Managing Director of Otis Taiwan. "Thank you to our employee volunteers who mentor and nurture the next generation of innovators in the Made To Move Communities journey."

Globally, students proposed concepts that ranged from connected wheelchairs to smart escalators and a connected emergency call device that can also help to manage prescriptions, reduce and streamline paperwork related to healthcare and aid in using public transportation.

Student teams spent eight weeks working with Otis mentors to develop STEM-based solutions to make it easier, safer, more efficient and more equitable for older populations to move within their communities. At virtual meetings, teams presented their ideas to a panel of regional Otis leaders who carefully evaluated the presentations.

"I am so proud of the students and our Otis mentors this year who continue to develop and advance real-world STEM solutions for a critical group of our population," said Otis Chair, CEO and President Judy Marks. "The passion and creativity of these students show the promise that resides in local communities around the world to tackle tomorrow's challenges today."

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2.1 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 70,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.