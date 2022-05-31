Hong Kong Baptist University School of Business Marks 65th Anniversary with Multiple Awards

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 May 2022 - The Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) School of Business has received noteworthy achievements in conjunction with its 65th anniversary, most recently having been re-accredited by the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) for a further five years, the maximum term possible.



HKBU School of Business was applauded for the excellence of its environment, career support, research-based teaching and whole-person approach to education. The School is one of only 44 business schools in Asia and 108 schools worldwide to hold a triple accreditation from the three main accrediting bodies – EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA.



“We are delighted to receive this prestigious five-year reaccreditation from EQUIS, which reflects our ongoing commitment to research excellence, enhancing students’ learning and development, and engaging our alumni and the wider community,” said Prof. Ed Snape, Dean of the HKBU School of Business. “The EQUIS accreditation provides a benchmark for international standards in business education, and we will build on this success in the years to come.”



Led by the European Foundation for Management Development, EQUIS is an international accreditation system specialising in management and business education institutions. Its in-depth assessment process ensures that accredited schools demonstrate educational excellence and innovation, as well as a commitment to internationalisation, ethics, sustainability, and practice.



In addition to EQUIS, the School received a global top 50 and Asia Pacific top 10 ranking in the Association of Information Systems (AIS) Research Rankings. The ranking is a globally reputable indicator that tracks publications in eight leading IS journals within the AIS basket of high-quality journals. HKBU School of Business Professor Christy Cheung of the Department of Finance and Decision Sciences, was ranked 29th out of over 18,000 scientists in the field of information systems, and 1st among female IS scientists.



Also in its 65th anniversary year, the School achieved a global top 100 ranking for its Master of Science in Business Management (MScBM) programme by the Financial Times’ Masters in Management (MiM) ranking.



