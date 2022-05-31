Alexa
EU leaders agree "in principle" on Russia oil embargo - von der Leyen

By REUTERS
2022/05/31 09:06
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, arrives for the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food se...

BRUSSELS, May 31 (Reuters) - EU leaders have reached an agreement "in principle" on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday.

"I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package," she told reporters after the first day of an EU summit in Brussels.

"Council should now be able to finalise a ban on almost 90% of all Russian oil imports by the end of the year. This is an important step forward. On the remaining 10%, on these we will soon return to the issue of these remaining 10% of pipeline oil," she added.

Updated : 2022-05-31 09:18 GMT+08:00

