Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say

By Associated Press
2022/05/31 06:53
7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Rival motorcycle gangs were involved in a metro Las Vegas freeway shooting over the weekend that injured seven people and authorities arrested three suspects, police said Monday.

Sunday's shooting on the freeway involved people associated with the Hells Angels and the Vagos gangs, police in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson said in a statement.

Officers found “multiple subjects who had sustained gunshot wounds" and six people were taken to a hospital, the statement said. A seventh injured person arrived at a hospital was confirmed to be involved in the shooting, the statement said.

It was not clear whether all the injured people suffered gunshot wounds.

Three men were arrested on suspicion on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and other crimes, police said.

Police identified the suspects as Richard Devries, 66; Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26. Court records did not indicate whether they had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

“As this is an open investigation, no further details will be released at this time," the statement said.

Updated : 2022-05-31 08:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Taiwan to shorten quarantine for arriving passengers
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Schoolgirl’s revision notes sell for estimated NT$10.5 million in Taiwan
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwanese man commits suicide after losing nearly NT$60 million from Luna crypto crash
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan to announce eased border restrictions in June
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan to start easing border restrictions for business travelers
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan announces mask rules for June 1-30
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Taiwan ranks No. 1 worldwide for IQ
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket
Photo of the Day: Taiwan flag confirmed on Maverick's jacket